British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.64) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.93) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($50.02) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,033 ($49.81).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,125.50 ($38.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,251.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,329.45. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,915 ($36.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.02).

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.