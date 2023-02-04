Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$23.88

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

