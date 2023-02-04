Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $772.17

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.17.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($936.96) to €900.00 ($978.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($777.17) to €720.00 ($782.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMUY stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.8189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

