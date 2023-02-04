Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

