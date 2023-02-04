Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

