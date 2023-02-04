Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 354,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.22. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

