Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 581.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 711.1%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading

