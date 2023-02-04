BRR OpCo LLC Acquires Shares of 48,700 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,494,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

