BRR OpCo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $93.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $104.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

