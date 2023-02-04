BRR OpCo LLC Buys Shares of 3,071 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,739,000 after buying an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

NYSE:LIN opened at $323.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.89.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

