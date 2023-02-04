BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $147.54.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.