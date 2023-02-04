BRR OpCo LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

