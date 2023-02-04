BRR OpCo LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $412.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.58.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.