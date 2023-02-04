BRR OpCo LLC Sells 170 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

