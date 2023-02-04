Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.64. 401,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,895. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.02.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

