Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

