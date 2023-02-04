Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Brunswick Stock Performance
NYSE BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.