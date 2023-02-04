Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

NYSE BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

