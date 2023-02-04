Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

About Brunswick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.