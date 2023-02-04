Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. 991,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

