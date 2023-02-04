Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. 991,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

