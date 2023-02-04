BTIG Research Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PHM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

