Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 999,235 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after acquiring an additional 482,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.