Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

