Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,264. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
