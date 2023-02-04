Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,264. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.