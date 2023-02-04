Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 0.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

About Calloway’s Nursery

(Get Rating)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.