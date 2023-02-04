Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $10.43 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.