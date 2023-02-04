Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 9,969 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

