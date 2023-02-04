Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ODP were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $11,179,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 87.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

