Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $858,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

