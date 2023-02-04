Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $337,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

About Patterson-UTI Energy

PTEN stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.