Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

