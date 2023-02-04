Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.