Camden Capital LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

