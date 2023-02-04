Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 412 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after buying an additional 279,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $587.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

