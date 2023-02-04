Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

