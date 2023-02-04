Camden Capital LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

