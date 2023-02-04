Camden Capital LLC Invests $180,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $26.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

