Camden Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

