Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

