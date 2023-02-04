Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.23.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPT traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Featured Stories
