Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

