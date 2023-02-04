Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.85 million.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.36. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

