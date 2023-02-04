Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$11.80. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 238,849 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

