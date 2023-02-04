Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 13.7 %

GOOS traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.