Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.
Canada Goose Stock Up 13.7 %
GOOS traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
