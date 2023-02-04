Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.80 million-$889.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 9,527,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.