Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.63 and last traded at C$34.63. 12,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian General Investments from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

