Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

