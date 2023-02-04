Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.05

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $33.09. Carriage Services shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 63,633 shares traded.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

