Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $110,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Catalent Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

