Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.