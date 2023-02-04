Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 288,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

